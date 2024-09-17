‘She was violated’; Son says mother was sexually assaulted at Federal Way senior home

A man says his mom, who is in a wheelchair and has dementia, was sexually assaulted multiple times in a Federal Way senior living facility.

Ryan Harney says the staff at Brookdale in Federal Way promised the highest level of care for his mom, Pamela.

Harney tells FOX 13 News his mom has dementia with the mental capacity of a child, and is bound to a wheelchair.

On May 13, 2023, Harney said he received an unimaginable call from staff at Brookdale.

"She was violated in what was supposed to be a safe and secure facility," said Harney.

According to Harney’s lawsuit, another resident who also has diminished cognitive capacity, wheeled his mom into a room and sexually assaulted her. The incident was caught on camera.

Harney says Brookdale’s response to his mom's assault was like a slap in the face.

"’Both of them had smiles on their face, and they looked like they were really enjoying it.’ They’re talking about my mom who at the time, and still to this day, had the mental capacity of maybe a two- to three-year-old," said Harney.

He said Brookdale promised to take action and monitor the resident who assaulted his mom. Instead, Harney said his mom was sexually assaulted again, by the same man, less than a week later.

"I would like to know why the representatives at Brookdale think that an individual with the requisite mental capacity that Ms. Harney had has any ability to consent to the sexual assaults that she was victimized by," said Neil Stubbs, a partner with Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel, who is representing Harney.

Stubbs tells FOX 13 News the frequency of these reported incidents raises red flags for the possibility of other issues.

Harney says he is sharing his story to warn others.

"I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. There needs to be changes, and it needs to be immediate," said Harney.

Brookdale Senior Living responded with this statement:

"At Brookdale Foundation House, providing quality care and services to promote the health and wellbeing of our residents is our priority. It is our practice to refrain from comment on matters pending litigation."

