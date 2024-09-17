Seattle police arrest 12 year old in West Seattle attempted carjacking

A 12-year-old boy was arrested last month after an attempted carjacking in West Seattle.

On Aug. 30, officers responded to a report of a carjacking involving a group of teens near South Holgate Street and 31st Avenue South.

According to the Seattle Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the suspects, who was left behind by his accomplices.

Officers also detained a bystander that was armed with a gun.

Investigators said the car owner found the suspects inside her car trying to steal it. Bystanders and witnesses confronted the suspects, who got out of the car but left a cellphone behind.

The suspect came back for the phone and charged at one of the people involved, and a bystander fired at the suspects' getaway car.

Police said the suspects drove away but left the 12-year-old boy behind. The child was arrested for attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

The bystander who fired his gun was also arrested for aiming or discharging a firearm, but he was released from custody at the scene.

Police have not arrested the other suspects, who remain at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Toddler shoots 2-year-old sibling in Des Moines, WA

Amazon CEO orders WA employees to return to 5-day in-office work week

Boeing considers temporary layoffs to save cash during machinists' strike

When does daylight saving time end in Seattle? What you need to know

Police shoot man armed with knife, following 911 crisis call

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



