Tacoma police arrest 15-year-old in January homicide case

Investigators announce they have arrested a teen in the case of a January shooting in Tacoma.

On January 25, 2024 police in Tacoma responded to a shooting scene at 4400 block of East Portland Avenue. The 16-year-old victim died at the hospital six days later.

Authorities identified a 15-year-old suspect on September 6, 2024 and made the arrest on Monday, September 16.

The teen will now be transported to the Pierce County Juvenile Court.

Police did not release the identity of the suspected shooter.

