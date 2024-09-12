Tacoma man, 73, speaks out after brutal assault by group of seven

A 73-year-old Tacoma man is recovering from a brutal assault that left him with severe injuries as he speaks out for the first time about the unprovoked attack that has shocked the community.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Unidentified Tacoma WA assault suspects caught on camera

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the victim’s birthday, July 31, at Titlow Beach.

He was enjoying the view from the pier when he spotted a medical examiner's van parked nearby and took a photo of it.

"The next thing I knew, I was on the ground," said Mike, who asked that his last name be withheld for his safety.

He described the moment he was attacked, "All I remember is two big eyes looking at me mid-air. It was just bang. I didn’t see it coming."

Surveillance video shows a young woman with multiple tattoos come from around the van, walk quickly towards Mike and then lunge at him, knocking him to the ground.

"You can’t hit girls, and that was the last I remember of everything," he added. The video shows her punching Mike before multiple other suspects joined in on the attack until he was unconscious.

"I got my head kicked six times. I had a huge mass on the back of my head and an imprint of a shoe on my side. I ended up losing my left kidney," he said, visibly shaken by the experience.

Unidentified suspects in Tacoma assault

Even after he wasn't moving, the video shows one female suspect walk up and kick him again. His lung collapsed. He says Tacoma firefighters saved his life. They were able to get him breathing again.

Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help to identify the seven suspects. "None of those people who assaulted him rendered any medical aid. It doesn’t appear any of them called 911 on behalf of the victim who was laying here on the ground," said Detective William Muse.

The motive for the attack remains unclear. It's possible the woman thought she was being photographed. "It could have been a huge misunderstanding...or if there was something more egregious, we need to get to the bottom of it," Detective Muse stated.

"Nobody stayed to report it which can be indicative that they knew what they were doing is wrong," he added.

Neighbors in the area have voiced their concerns about safety, especially given a string of violent incidents this summer.

In June, gunfire pierced a local woman’s home, the bullet holes in her wall leaving her afraid for her family's safety. "I was fearful of how close it was, but I had no idea that it penetrated our house," she said.

Afterwards, somebody put up a display of babydolls hung by nooses. "You are basically on your own down here," said Mike. He wants more police presence and for the city to bring back park rangers to patrol.

"They’ve got rent-a-cops now. They have no authority to do anything," he said.

For weeks after he was released from the hospital, Mike suffered severe vertigo and is still struggling with his memory. Despite his traumatic experience, he is determined to see those responsible held accountable.

"I am the kind of guy who doesn’t quit. People like me have to stand up, and I’m standing up," he said.

If you can identify any of the suspects, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also submit tips at P3Tips.com or by calling Tacoma Police on the non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455.

