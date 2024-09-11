Troopers seek witnesses of drive-by shooting in Tacoma, WA

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on I-5 in Tacoma on Wednesday.

According to the WSP, the shooting occurred at around 8:40 a.m. on the interchange ramp from southbound I-5 to westbound SR-16.

Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He told troopers that he was driving his black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the interchange ramp when an unknown sedan pulled alongside him and fired several shots. The sedan then fled the scene, continuing onto westbound SR-16.

Witnesses described the sedan's driver as a light-skinned Black man with a female passenger.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information regarding the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact WSP Detective Brooke Bova at 360-701-8284 or by emailing brooke.bova@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.