Miles Hudson, known as the driver of the "Belltown Hellcat," failed to appear at his scheduled court hearing Tuesday, where Judge Faye R. Chess sided with the city of Seattle in denying Hudson’s motion to vacate a previous default judgment against him.

Neither Hudson nor a legal representative was present in the courtroom, leading the court to strike the hearing from the calendar.

Hudson, who has gained notoriety for driving his loud 2023 Dodge Charger SRT through Seattle’s streets, was previously hit with a default judgment of $83,619.97 due to civil noise complaints and reckless driving. Despite efforts to challenge the judgment on the grounds of improper service, Hudson’s motion to vacate the court's decision was denied after he missed Tuesday's hearing and failed to provide supporting evidence.

Keep reading to learn more about the civil case against Miles Hudson and what happens next.

Background on Miles Hudson's civil case

Hudson’s civil case has drawn significant public attention, particularly in the Belltown neighborhood, where residents frequently reported his vehicle’s loud exhaust echoing through the streets at night. The self-proclaimed "Belltown Hellcat" became a local social media sensation by posting videos of his antics online, further aggravating the community’s concerns.

Earlier in the legal proceedings, Hudson argued that he was improperly served, citing discrepancies in the process server’s description of his physical appearance. Despite these claims, the court maintained that the evidence on record was sufficient to uphold the initial ruling against him, but did allow him to return for an evidentiary hearing on Sept. 10.

The self-proclaimed "Belltown Hellcat" became a local social media sensation by posting videos of his antics online, further aggravating the community’s concerns.

Miles Hudson's attorney withdraws from the case

Prior to Tuesday's hearing, Hudson’s attorney, Joshua Brumley of Brumley Law Firm, PLLC, filed a motion to withdraw from the case, which was also addressed in court documents submitted earlier this week. Brumley’s request to withdraw and to strike the evidentiary hearing was made without specific reasoning, which is customary in such motions. As a result, Hudson did not have legal representation at Tuesday's hearing.

Related article

Hudson has not yet commented on the latest developments or indicated whether he will seek new legal counsel.

The failure to attend today’s hearing marks another setback for Hudson as he continues to battle against the city’s enforcement actions and the hefty fines imposed for his disruptive driving behavior.

Miles Hudson's criminal charges

Hudson, who is known on Instagram as "srt.miles," has previously been charged with two counts of reckless driving along with cyberstalking and harassment (revenge porn). Despite a Seattle Municipal Court judge’s order prohibiting him from driving the vehicle for these two cases, Hudson has continued to showcase the car’s excessive noise on social media and on the streets of Seattle..

Hudson is scheduled to appear in court later this month for his criminal cases.

In a previous court hearing in Seattle, Wash., Miles Hudson walked into court wearing a full face mask, sunglasses and a shiesty, and represented himself without counsel. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What happens next in Miles Hudson's civil case?

With today’s court decision, the default judgment of $83,619.97 against Hudson remains in effect. Hudson’s absence from court not only left his motion unresolved but also potentially complicates any future legal maneuvers he may attempt. It remains unclear whether Hudson will continue to fight the judgment or comply with the court’s orders moving forward.

For now, the city of Seattle has secured a win in its ongoing efforts to address Hudson’s violations, while the notorious "Belltown Hellcat" faces increased scrutiny and pressure to abide by city regulations. Further legal developments and potential enforcement actions are anticipated as the case progresses.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway booked into King County Jail

Highline Public Schools to stay closed Tuesday due to ongoing cyberattack

'Belltown Hellcat' spotted on tow truck in Kent: Reddit

Ballard Bridge weekend closures start Friday. Here's what to know

Seattle market sees rise in home listings, higher prices

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.