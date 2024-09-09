The Brief All Highland Public Schools were closed Monday due to "unauthorized activity on [its] technology systems." The school district released an update saying schools will remain closed on Tuesday as the investigation continues.



Highline Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 10, as the district continues to investigate unauthorized activity on its technology systems. All school activities, athletics, and meetings are canceled, though the central office will remain open.

This marks the second consecutive day of closures for the district, which initially shut down all schools on Monday after detecting potential cybersecurity issues. The district has not disclosed whether the unauthorized activity posed a direct threat to students or staff, but emphasized that student safety is the top priority.

"We understand canceling school is a significant disruption for our families and staff, but student safety remains our top priority," Highline Public Schools stated in an announcement on its website.

The district’s investigation into the unauthorized activity is ongoing, and critical systems are still offline. Highline Public Schools has committed to providing further updates as more information becomes available about the nature of the incident and its impact on technology systems.

During the closure, school administrators and central office staff are expected to report to work. Families and staff have been directed to a link provided by the district outlining staff expectations during the closure.

Highline Public Schools is asking for patience and understanding as they work through this disruption. Parents, students, and staff are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and additional guidance from the district.

For any further inquiries or details on staff expectations during the closure, visit the Highline Public Schools website.

The Source Information from this article came from press releases from Highland Public Schools on Sunday and Monday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

'Belltown Hellcat' spotted on tow truck in Kent: Reddit

Ballard Bridge weekend closures start Friday. Here's what to know

Seattle market sees rise in home listings, higher prices

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.