A new photo posted to Reddit on Friday shows the infamous "Belltown Hellcat" on the back of a tow truck in Kent.

The owner of the Hellcat, 21-year-old Miles Hudson, was previously ordered by a Seattle judge to stop driving his modified Dodge Charger on public streets. Hudson's vehicle is known for its loud exhaust, which has woken up many Seattle residents as he sped through the Belltown neighborhood late at night.

The picture of the towed Belltown Hellcat was posted to the r/Seattle subreddit just after 3:30 p.m., with user shynips titling the post, "F--- you Miles!"

The user claimed he spotted the Hellcat being towed on Talbot Road in Kent.

Hudson also had an Instagram profile where he posted videos of him driving recklessly throughout the city, gaining a large following. In response, a judge restricted his social media use, requiring him to cease posting to his Instagram or streaming on Twitch while under litigation.

It's currently unknown if the vehicle was being impounded, as it was spotted on the Ballard Bridge last week, in violation of his court order.

Hudson was previously arrested in August on a $25,000 bench warrant issued by Renton Municipal Court, in connection to charges of stalking, disclosing intimate images without consent (revenge porn) and reckless driving.

