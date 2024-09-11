Highline Public Schools set to reopen Thursday without internet access

The Brief Highline Public Schools is continuing to investigate "unauthorized activity" on certain systems in its network. The school district released an update Wednesday saying all K-12 schools will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 12. Internet access will not be available in schools when they reopen.



Highline Public Schools announced Wednesday that all K-12 schools will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 12, following a recent digital network incident. Preschool students will return to school on Monday, Sept. 16.

While all schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 11, as previously communicated by the district, the district has restored segments of its digital network in a secure manner, allowing students to return to in-person learning. On Thursday, internet access will not be available in schools when they reopen. Highline Public Schools said it's working on a plan for Highline Virtual Academy and the Highline Virtual Elementary program, which rely heavily on virtual learning.

Athletics will also resume on Thursday, Sept. 12, and school clubs and activities will restart on a case-by-case basis, as determined by individual school leaders. Families should expect updates from their before- and after-school providers regarding programming.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the district emphasized that the "attack" involved their digital network and not the physical safety of school facilities. Highline Public Schools has assured families that existing student safety measures remain in place.

Staff have the option to work on an extra service contract for two hours on Sept. 11 to prepare for revised instruction. The district has asked staff not to use their district-issued computers or laptops until further notice.

Highline Public Schools acknowledged the challenges posed by the closures and expressed gratitude to the community for its patience and understanding. Additional updates and a frequently asked questions section will be available on the district's website on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

"We are excited to welcome all students and staff back to school on Thursday," the district said.

The Source Information from this article came from Highline Public Schools.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway booked into King County Jail

'Belltown Hellcat' spotted on tow truck in Kent: Reddit

Ballard Bridge weekend closures start Friday. Here's what to know

Seattle market sees rise in home listings, higher prices

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.