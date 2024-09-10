The Brief Highline Public Schools is continuing to investigate "unauthorized activity" on certain systems in its network. The school district released an update saying schools will remain closed on Wednesday as the investigation continues. The district is "actively working around the clock to bring the relevant systems back online quickly and securely."



Highline Public Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 11, as the district continues to investigate "unauthorized activity" on its technology systems.

All school activities, athletics and meetings are also canceled, though the central office will remain open.

This marks the third consecutive day of closures for the district, which initially shut down all schools on Monday after detecting potential cybersecurity issues. The district has not disclosed whether the unauthorized activity posed a direct threat to students or staff, but emphasized that student safety is the top priority.

"We know this is difficult for students, families, staff and our district as a whole. However, we are actively working around the clock to bring the relevant systems back online quickly and securely so that we can open schools again, Highline Public Schools stated in an announcement on its website Tuesday. "We will keep you informed with updates as soon as they become available."

The district’s investigation into the unauthorized activity is ongoing, and critical systems are still offline. Highline Public Schools has committed to providing further updates as more information becomes available about the nature of the incident and its impact on technology systems.

During the closure, school administrators and central office staff are expected to report to work. Families and staff have been directed to a link provided by the district outlining staff expectations during the closure.

Parents, students and staff are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and additional guidance from the district. For further inquiries or details on staff expectations during the closure, visit the Highline Public Schools website.