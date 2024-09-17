Seattle City Council to vote on controversial drug, prostitution buffer zones

Seattle City Hall was packed on Tuesday afternoon, with outraged citizens and fearful neighbors clashing over proposed buffer zones designed to crack down on illegal drug use and prostitution.

The controversial legislation, known as the SOAP [Stay out of Area of Prostitution] and SODA [Stay out of Drug Area] zones has sparked intense debate with dozens lining up hours before the council meeting to voice their opinions.

Tensions ran high during today’s council meeting, following last week’s chaotic vote in the Public Safety Committee.

At that meeting, one protester was arrested, and city property was defaced with the message "Cathy Moore hates the poor" scrawled on the floor outside council chambers. Protesters chanted, forcing police to intervene.

Councilmember Cathy Moore, who sponsored the legislation, faced intense criticism. Despite the backlash, supporters argue that the bill is essential for addressing street crime. Moore says she collaborated with the direct input of survivors and service providers to craft the ordinance.

"Unfortunately, people have not taken the time to read what I have put forth and have a particular philosophical perspective," said Moore.

Proponents of the SOAP buffer zone say it will give law enforcement new tools to engage pimps and buyers, helping to disrupt the prostitution rings that operate openly on Seattle streets.

"This bill is the first time the city has been on record to go after the people who are perpetuating the trauma and harm in our communities: the buyers and the pimps," said Moore.

Moore emphasized the need for stronger police enforcement, saying, "It’s common knowledge who’s engaging in this activity, who the pimps are. They are driving women and others to Aurora. They are sitting in the car, surveilling and monitoring this behavior."

She contends this ordinance allows police to observe that behavior and if they see the same people showing up again and again, they can approach, investigate, and potentially detain them right there on Aurora Avenue.

Councilmember Bob Kettle also backed the bill, arguing it would reduce turf wars and associated violence. "There’s competing interests, and often in this business world, they resolve those interests with gunfire," Kettle said.

But critics argue that this is a sideways policy that will do more harm than good, by further stigmatizing sex workers without addressing underlying issues.

They contend it directs more funds towards policing rather than social supports to aid victims of sex trafficking. During the public comment period, several opponents questioned whether police officers can be expected to properly enforce the law, while others argued that what is defined as "suspicious behavior" is nebulous and could lead to people — especially marginalized groups — being disproportionately profiled and arrested.

Other opponents claim the ordinance would only penalize those engaged in prostitution, while doing little to curb violence or to target the pimps responsible.

Another complaint is this is a backslide, reinstating a misdemeanor charge for prostitution loitering, a law removed by Seattle City Council in 2020.

Despite the fierce debate, Moore remains confident the ordinance will pass and says she expects Mayor Bruce Harrell to sign it into law.

The final vote is expected Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

