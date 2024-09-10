Prostitution, drug buffer zones ignite debate in Seattle City Council

Seattle's notorious Aurora Avenue has become a focal point in the city's ongoing debate over public safety.

City leaders are considering reinstating a misdemeanor charge for prostitution loitering, a law that was removed in 2020. Supporters argue that Aurora has turned into an "open-air drug market" and a dangerous area where violence, including shootings, is becoming more common.

"It's like a war zone in your city," one resident from 102nd Street testified during the Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting. "When I go home, I'm in it, and it is just the most dehumanizing thing I’ve ever experienced."

The proposal has met fierce opposition, with critics arguing that the ordinance unfairly targets sex workers without addressing the root causes of gun violence and crime.

"There is broad vocal opposition to this bill," said one speaker. "Yet, Councilmember Moore is still pushing it forward and defending racially profiling and arresting her most vulnerable constituents."

Opponents after the disruptions vandalized city property outside of the council chamber.

The debate centers around the proposed creation of Stay Out of Area of Prostitution (SOAP) zones along Aurora Avenue's commercial corridor. These zones would make loitering for the purpose of prostitution a gross misdemeanor, specifically targeting "sex buyers and traffickers."

Public safety committee meeting spirals

Tensions reached a boiling point during the public comment period, which lasted over an hour and a half. The session became chaotic when some attendees disrupted the proceedings, leading to security and eventually the police being called in.

Stay Out of Drug Area (SODA) zones would target areas identified as "open-air drug markets" in the Chinatown International District and Downtown Seattle.

"Our neighborhoods are hurting; drug dealers are preying on the vulnerable in crisis," said council member Bob Kettle, who chairs the Public Safety Committee.

Seattle’s business and lobby groups also voiced support for the proposed buffer zones. A restaurant owner from Wild Ginger expressed concern about the impact of drug activity on local businesses. "Users are dying, businesses are suffering, and the tax base is eroding. In fact, the only ones profiting are the dealers," he said.

Real estate professionals and hospitality groups echoed his sentiments. Representatives from the Seattle Hotel Association and Visit Seattle support the SODA zones.

Despite the resistance shown in council chambers, both ordinances passed through the Public Committee with unanimous support. The full council will determine whether the proposals become city law during a vote next Tuesday.

