Seattle proposal looks to crack down on crime, prostitution on Aurora Avenue

Seattle leaders say they're fed up with the violence and sexual exploitation in the north part of the city, specifically Aurora Avenue.

On Tuesday, Seattle City Council members are expected to move forward with plans to crack down on gangs and prostitution along the infamous roadway.

The newly proposed law would hold pimps and johns accountable to the fullest extent of punishment, and work to save sex-trafficked women with diversion programs and resources.

Back in 2020, the Seattle City Council dumped its old prostitution ordinance. Since then, city officials report dangerous gangs have infiltrated the northern part of the city.

Police say just one sex worker can make up to $7,000 a night for a pimp on Aurora.

There's also serious concerns over gun violence in the area.

Between May and July 2024, Seattle police reported 30 shootings in North Seattle along Aurora Avenue. That's a shooting about every two days.

Investigators say they are targeting children, recruiting kids at local high schools, and even some middle schools.

Seattle Councilmember Cathy Moore's proposal targets people circling the block looking for sex, or gangs loitering in the neighborhood.

The proposal goes as far as banning convicted offenders from returning to the hot spot of sex crimes on Aurora. It would allow judges to issue a "Stay Out of Area Prostitution" order.

For sex workers, Moore's proposal looks to provide diversion opportunities instead of jail time.

"It will serve as an ongoing deterrent to this criminal activity," said Moore.

If the law passes, Seattle Police are expected to provide their officers with mandatory training on how to deal with victims of sex trafficking.

The Public Safety Committee is scheduled to have its second hearing on the proposal Tuesday morning.

