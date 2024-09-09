A suspect is in custody for the sexual assault of a child that happened during a home invasion at a Bothell apartment last week.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 23-year-old Bothell man on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree child molestation.

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 6, law enforcement said an unknown man entered a family residence at the Bailey Farm Apartment Complex and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child in their bedroom.

The suspect fled the home when a second child awoke, and a manhunt ensued shortly after.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other, according to the sheriff's office.

The 23-year-old suspect is expected to be booked into Snohomish County Jail.

The sheriff's office also thanked the management at Bailey Farm, saying they helped detectives quickly identify the suspect.

This remains an active investigation.

