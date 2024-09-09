A 3-year-old boy died Sunday after he fell into a septic tank in Lakewood, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

At 2:21 p.m., firefighters and deputies responded to a report of a child who fell into a sewer on 93rd Street Court Southwest.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department told FOX 13 News that after 3 p.m., the child was pulled from the septic tank and was pronounced dead.

Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene.

According to investigators, the boy was outside playing in the backyard with his 4-year-old brother, when the 3-year-old removed the lid of a neighbor's septic tank and fell in. His brother went inside to tell his grandmother, who called 911.

During the incident, there was an adult who was in and out of the house with the two children.

