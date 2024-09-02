Bridgeport Way shut down after deadly pedestrian-train crash in Lakewood WA

One person is dead after a deadly crash between a pedestrian and a train in Lakewood on Monday, September 2.

Police have shut down Bridgeport Way in both directions from Pacific Highway to 112th Street.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes as law enforcement conduct their investigation at the scene of the crash.

