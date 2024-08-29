Washington State Fair opens tomorrow, organizers stress good hygiene

The Washington State Fair is set to begin tomorrow, Friday, bringing a wealth of food, fun, and festivities to the smallest town with the biggest fair.

With endless mouthwatering options like asada fries, strawberry lemonade, elephant ears and scones, visitors are encouraged to enjoy all that the fair has to offer.

However, experts and fair organizers are emphasizing the importance of hygiene to prevent outbreaks, especially when visiting the animal exhibits.

Food safety attorney Bill Marler advises fairgoers to be vigilant about handwashing.

"When eating at the fair, you want to make sure you wash your hands and your kids' hands," Marler said. "Being near animals, not washing your hands, then eating or drinking food — it's the way that many outbreaks happen at county fairs."

He noted that while it's important to ensure food is cooked properly, the real concern at fairs often stems from being around animals and not washing hands before eating.

"My biggest worry is, you know, people get busy. They're seeing animals, they're riding on rides. Washing your hands is the biggest thing you can do," he said.

Fairgoers, especially those with young children, are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer, which many may still have leftover from the pandemic.

"Petting zoo, county fairs, State Fair outbreaks linked to animals is, unfortunately, a way too common occurrence," Marler warned.

He cited past incidents, including an outbreak in Tennessee, where children became ill after touching animals and then eating sandwiches, and another in Mount Vernon, Washington, where kids contracted E. coli after eating donuts in a barn that had previously housed animals.

"We have hand washing stations everywhere, obnoxiously everywhere, and that's because there is food, there are rides, and there are animals," said Stacy Van Horne with the Washington State Fair.

The fair has posted clear reminders around the grounds, including "DON’T EAT IN BARNS" and "WASH YOUR HANDS WHEN LEAVING," to help prevent the spread of illnesses and encourage cleanliness.

This year’s fair also features a birthing exhibit, where visitors can watch cattle give birth, further emphasizing the fair's commitment to agriculture education.

"There's a lot of education," Van Horne said. "As we continue to grow and evolve as the state's biggest party, we want people to know that agriculture and education around that is still so important to us."

With over 20 food vendors offering $10 meal deals on weekdays, rides inspected multiple times daily, and a clean, safe environment, the Washington State Fair promises a fun and safe experience for all. But as Marler wisely noted, "A little precaution goes a long way."

The Washington State Fair runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 22. Here's a look at everything you can do at the State Fair.

