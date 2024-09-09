Kingston-Seattle fast ferry back on schedule Tuesday after repairs complete

Kitsap Transit’s Kingston fast ferry will resume its full sailing schedule starting Tuesday, Sept. 10, after repairs to the M/V Finest were completed. The ferry service had been disrupted since late August due to mechanical issues with its primary vessels.

Beginning Tuesday, all scheduled Kingston Fast Ferry sailings will operate as usual, including the 10:45 a.m. weekday sailing from Seattle, the 4:25 p.m. Saturday sailing from Seattle and the 5:20 p.m. Saturday sailing from Kingston that had previously been suspended.

The disruption began in late August when the primary ferry for the Kingston route required repairs, forcing Kitsap Transit to use the Rich Passage 1 (RP1) vessel temporarily. However, mechanical problems with another ferry on the Bremerton route led Kitsap Transit to reassign the RP1 to maintain a two-boat schedule in Bremerton, leaving Kingston without service.

Earlier this summer, Kitsap Transit reported ongoing mechanical problems with its ferries on the Southworth and Kingston routes, noting that it would take several months to receive a specific part needed for repairs. The lack of spare backup vessels affected the reliability of service across multiple routes.

During the service interruption, Kitsap Transit provided alternative options for affected passengers, including rerouted buses connecting to the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal and other travel arrangements via Washington State Ferries. Drivers were also advised to use the Kingston/Edmonds ferry and continue to Seattle via I-5.

For any questions or further information, Kitsap Transit’s customer service staff is available at 360-373-2877 or 800-501-RIDE. Passengers are encouraged to check Kitsap Transit’s website for updates and service advisories.

