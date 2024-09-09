Woman dies, 2 hurt after pursued driver crashes in Thurston County, WA

A woman is dead and two others are recovering after a reckless driver crashed into them while being pursued by law enforcement in Thurston County on Saturday.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Department (TCSD), the incident began in east Lacey at around 4 p.m. when the suspect, 33-year-old Nicole Rene Romanoff, approached multiple people asking for fentanyl. When one resident told her to leave, she reportedly accelerated toward them before leaving the area.

Deputies spoke to witnesses who provided critical information about the suspect and the car she was driving. The information was enough for deputies to determine that the car had been stolen out of King County.

The TCSD reports one of its deputies spotting the suspect driving recklessly on Pacific Ave. SE, passing other cars through no-passing zones. Deputies tried to get her to pull over, but when she refused, a pursuit was initiated.

As the pursuit reached Olympia city limits, officers with the Olympia Police Department (OPD) placed spike strips on Pacific Ave. to slow the suspect down.

The TCSD says the suspect recklessly crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another car. She was arrested after getting out of the car and trying to run away.

One passenger inside the victim’s car died, and two others were injured.

According to the TCSD, the suspect is in custody facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, second-degree assault and driving with a suspended license.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this senseless tragedy," said Sheriff Sanders. "We are working closely with WSP to ensure all aspects of this incident are fully investigated."

According to the TCSD, the suspect has a criminal record that includes a total of 47 arrests:

47 total arrests

3 felony convictions

23 gross misdemeanor convictions

2 misdemeanor convictions

Driving with a suspended license X3

Warrant out of Issaquah: Third-degree escape

Warrant out of Seattle: Third-degree theft

Warrant out of Renton: Third-degree theft

The TCSD is investigating the initial 911 call interaction, while the Washington State Patrol is investigating the pursuit and deadly crash.

