Deadly crash on Airport Way S. in Seattle under investigation

Police and troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened near King County International Airport Thursday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first announced the crash on social media at around 7:37 a.m.

A dog that survived a deadly crash sits near the smashed rear window of the rolled-over vehicle.

SPD officers and Washington State Patrol troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on Airport Way S. Authorities have closed the roadway between S. Hardy St. and S. Norfolk St.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved, or if there are other injuries. The only confirmed information at this point is that at least one person has died.

The SPD is asking the public to be safe and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.