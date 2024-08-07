Cantanna Festival moves to Puyallup in last-minute relocation from Seattle

The Cantanna Festival will now be held at McMillin Farm and Brewhouse in Puyallup instead of Seattle’s Myrtle Edwards Park, event organizers announced Monday.

This is the Cantanna Fest's second relocation. The event was initially scheduled to be held at Lincoln Park in West Seattle, then moved to Myrtle Edwards Park in late July.

Related article

The relocation announcement was made through the Cantanna Fest Instagram page. The change was a quick turnaround, as just over a week ago Myrtle Edwards Park was set to be the venue. A map of stage locations and amenities had already been prepared for attendees.

The Cantanna Fest Lineup

After a few days of uncertainty, The Cantanna Fest Instagram page confirmed the new location just in time for the event, which will take place this weekend, August 10-11.

This is NOT an open consumption event. It is open to the public and all ages are welcome to attend the event.

