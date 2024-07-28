Cantanna Festival, facing challenges, now heading to Seattle's Myrtle Edwards Park

The Cantanna Festival will no longer be held at Lincoln Park, say organizers. The August event will now take place in Seattle's Myrtle Edwards Park.

"Thank you Seattle Parks and Rec for helping us and apologies to those in West Seattle freaking out about Lincoln Park. Although it would have been an amazing show we do not want to upset the community and we have listened," read, in part, a statement from the Cantanna Fest team Instagram page.

The team later clarified in the comments section, "To be fair when getting a permit we are supposed to send mailers out to all the residents and the Parks and Rec helped us rush the permit but that step was not possible."

Cantanna Festival lineup

Cantanna Fest will be put on to advocate for "Cannabis Bills of Rights" to push what they call 20 key points of legislation in the industry. The advocacy is in alignment with the United Empowerment Party and Washington Cannabis Workers Club.

On the event's homepage, it is described as, "a political free speech rally and culture centric music festival. This IS NOT an open consumption event. It is open to the public and all ages are welcome to this community event."

