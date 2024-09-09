Emergency medical services treated 861 people for injuries in King County that stemmed from guns in 2023, according to the Seattle and King County Public Health Data. For many, it seems like we’re hearing about gun violence in our community on a daily basis. Back in July, the King County executive announced 100 days of action to address gun violence, which included a public awareness campaign.

On Sunday, city and county leaders, community-based organizations and public health professionals gathered to take part in the Converge 100 Days of Actions to Combat Gun Violence.

"Gun violence is a public health issue that affects all of us," Eleuthera Lisch, Director of the Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention at Public Health for Seattle and King County. She told FOX 13, this was an opportunity to bring together all the elements of public safety to have conversations about the roles they all play.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is among those who will be featured on Converge Media’s day with Trae.

"Here in Seattle, we will do everything possible to have the safest city in the country," Harrell said.

He said growing up in Seattle, he lost people close to him to gun violence, and as Mayor, it is his charter responsibility to keep people safe. "Until these streets are safe for his grandchildren to walk on any part of this city, then my job is not finished, there was a time when you could walk all through downtown and not feel threatened by someone who has a drug problem or a young person armed," Harrell said.

Community Passageways Deputy Director Mark Rivers has also lost close friends to gun violence. "I’ve worked with a number of youth that were also victims of gun violence, so just to honor their lives and do my part," Rivers said. "I show up every day, and I’m going to keep showing up."

"When I see things happening to young people, especially young boys, especially young boys of color, I know some of these young men are a finger snap away from making a mistake that can alter their lives," Renton City Council President Ed Prince said.

When it comes to gun violence, King County Executive Dow Constantine said, everyone can come to the table and help with the solution.

"We cannot and must not feel helpless in the face of this rising gun violence nationally," Constantine said. "If we join together and say we don’t stand for this violence, we can make a real difference."

There will be five episodes. The first episode is scheduled to air on Monday on Converge Media.

