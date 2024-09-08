Seattle police investigate homicide in Sand Point neighborhood

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood.

After 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting off 62nd Avenue Northeast.

According to the Seattle Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Officers provided aid until medics arrived, but police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

As of late Sunday morning, police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.