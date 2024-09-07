Nightclub shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood leaves 2 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at a nightclub in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of 1st Ave. and Blanchard St.

(Photo: FOX 13 News Staff)

Upon arrival, the SPD says officers found a 32-year-old man inside the club suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) treated him at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are also reporting that a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Virginia Mason Hospital. Detectives have confirmed that he was also shot at the nightclub.

No suspects have been arrested. The SPD has not yet released a description of the suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the specific nightclub where the incident happened are both unclear.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

Editor's Note: FOX 13 contacted the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) for information regarding the shooting. The SFD reported that they treated a 44-year-old victim inside the nightclub. It is currently unclear whether there are discrepancies between the reports from the SFD and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) concerning the victim's age.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.