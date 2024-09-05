28 guns seized from ex-convict's home in Thurston County, WA

Deputies arrested an ex-convict after 28 firearms were found in his Thurston County home on Wednesday night.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Department, community corrections officers, who specialize in supervising people released from prison, visited the home of one of their clients.

While inside, the officers observed ammunition in plain view and discovered multiple firearms.

The corrections officers contacted the Sheriff's Department, which obtained a search warrant for the residence.

After a thorough search, deputies recovered 28 firearms, ammunition, and evidence suggesting the client was involved in narcotics dealing.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

The Sheriff's Department stated that charges would also be referred to the suspect's wife, who claimed ownership of one of the guns.

The Source The information for this story came from a press release posted on Facebook from the Thurston County Sheriff's Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE:

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

Defense seeks bail reduction for teen accused in deadly WA mall shooting

Hundreds pay tribute to grandmother killed in Seattle carjacking

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.