Manhunt launched for child rape suspect in Bothell, WA

Detectives are investigating a reported child sexual assault that happened in Bothell Friday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives learned that an unknown man entered a family residence and assaulted an 11-year-old child in their bedroom.

Investigators say the suspect fled the house when a second child awoke. The incident is believed to have been random.

Detectives are asking residents of the Bailey Farm Apartment Complex at 1225 183rd St. SE in Bothell to check their surveillance cameras for any activity between Thursday at 10 p.m. and Friday at 2 a.m.

The SCSO Tip Line at 425-388-3845 is available for anyone with information that could assist detectives. Those with immediate information about the suspect should call 911.

The SCSO Special Investigations Unit is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.