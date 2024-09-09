Gold Rush Jewelry and Coin owner arrested in WA in $100K fraud case

Police in Sequim arrested the owner of Gold Rush Jewelry and Coin in August, linking a search warrant to an alleged fraud case with more than $100,000 in losses and at least 19 victims.

According to the City of Sequim, officers with the Sequim Police Department and the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team executed the warrant at the business on East Washington Street near Pioneer Memorial Park on Aug. 29 at around 9:15 a.m.

Investigations into the business and its owner, Kurt Miller, began several months ago following numerous community complaints.

Customers who sold, bought or consigned precious metals claim Miller paid them with checks for either the full amount or a partial payment. Those checks, when presented for payment, were allegedly returned due to insufficient funds (NSF), leaving the customers without their metals or the money Miller owed them.

A total of 19 victims have stepped forward to report their dealings with Miller and his establishment. Authorities estimate the combined losses exceed $100,000.

Miller is facing multiple counts of alleged unlawful issuance of bank checks (UIBC) and theft.

The Sequim Police Department continues to investigate further allegations of UIBC and additional theft crimes tied to Miller.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.