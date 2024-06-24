Sequim Lavender Festival returns in July

Sequim is known as the "Lavender Capital of North America" because of its lavender fields and one of the best places in the country to grow the fragrant herb.

Every third weekend of July, the Clallam County city has become a popular destination for tourists and to celebrate all things lavender during the Sequim Lavender Festival.

Lavender farm in full bloom. A chance for a few showers for the beautiful annual festival in Clallam County this weekend. Viewer photo from Kathy in Sequim.

This year's weekend celebration is in its 28th year and something for everyone.

When is the 2024 Sequim Lavender Festival?

Dates for this year's event are July 19-21.

Friday and Saturday's hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where is the festival?

The annual event is at Carrie Blake Park, 202 North Blake Avenue.

What activities are available at the festival?

Visitors can enjoy live music, food and check out hundreds of vendors at the street farm.

Are there lavender farm tours?

There are more than a dozen farms that will be open during the festival.

Organizers said many of the farms have special events and their own festivals taking place during that weekend.

Some of the farms offer free tours but there will be some that will charge admission during the Sequim Lavender Festival, and organizers are advising visitors to plan ahead.

Map of the lavender festival

Here's a map of the festival layout.

MORE EVENTS HAPPENING THIS SUMMER

Wild Waves opens for the 2024 season this weekend

Redmond's Marymoor Live concerts return with exciting 2024 lineup

Everything you need to know about the 75th Annual Seafair Festival

Capitol Hill Block Party 2024 lineup, ticket prices

Bumbershoot 2024 drops music lineup with rock legends Pavement, Cypress Hill, more

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.