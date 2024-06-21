Seattle to open 6 lifeguarded beaches, wading pools this weekend

The summer sun is rolling in hot for the first time this year. As appealing as a cold plunge sounds to cool off, Seattle urges residents to stay out of bodies of water to avoid cold water shock. An alternative is taking advantage of Seattle's splashpads, wading pools and beaches.

Historically, the months of May and June have the most drownings because people ignore the frigid water temperatures amid the warm weather.

Aside from the danger of cold water shock, materials from area birds tend to increase E. coli and other risks making the water unsafe in other respects, experts say. Bodies of water that lack constant movement, such as lakes, are the most susceptible to these risks.

Keep reading for a list of Seattle beaches with lifeguards and where to find the best wading pools and spray parks around the city.

Seattle beaches with lifeguards

Seattle Parks and Recreation is opening six of their seasonal lifeguarded beaches and wading pools on June 22. Lifeguards will monitor the beaches daily from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. In accordance with the Parks and Recreation Swim Seattle initiative, free beach swimming lessons are available for young people ages 6 to 16.

Madrona Beach

West Green Lake Beach

Matthew's Park Beach

Madison Beach

Mt. Baker Beach

Pritchard Beach

Children play in a wading pool during the summer. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng via Getty Images)

Wading pools

In addition to the seasonal beaches, wading pools at park locations across Seattle will open on June 22. Wading pools are open with an attendant in season on sunny days when the temperature is expected to be 70 degrees or above.

Dates and times may vary depending on location and weather. The Wading Pool Hotline and the Wading Pool Facebook page provide daily updates on the hours and open status in the summer.

Beacon Hill

Bitter Lake Community Center

Dahl Playfield

Delridge Community Center

E. Queen Anne Playground

Gilman Playground

Greek Lake Park

Hiawatha Community Center

Lincoln Park

Peppi's Playground

Powell Barnett Park

Ravenna Park

Sandel Playground

Soundview Playfield

Van Asselt Community Center

View Ridge Playfield

Volunteer Park

Wallingford Playfield

Seattle spray parks

These spray parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week through Labor Day.

Tacoma spray parks

Ten spray parks will be open daily throughout the summer at the following Tacoma locations:

Wright Sprayground

Wapato Hills Sprayground

Verlo Sprayground

Titlow Sprayground

South Park Sprayground

SERA Campus Sprayground

Norpoint Sprayground

Kandle Sprayground

Jefferson Sprayground

Franklin Sprayground

