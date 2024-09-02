Person shot in drive-thru of North Seattle restaurant

A person was shot in the leg after confronting someone who honked at them in a North Seattle drive-thru, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:37 a.m. on Monday, September 2.

According to Seattle Police, a person was in line at a restaurant drive-thru on North 143rd Street and Aurora Avenue North, waiting to order food. Then, the suspect's vehicle entered the drive-thru line behind the victim's vehicle and honked their horn.

Police say the victim then exited their car to confront the suspect, and the suspect pointed a firearm out of their window, shooting the victim in the leg.

The suspect fled the scene in a red SUV, according to Seattle Police.

The victim was provided aid by first responders and later transported to Harborview Medical Center.

SPD says a single shell casing was collected at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by Seattle Police.

