Seattle mother falls for rental scam

A Seattle mother is out $3,700 all because of a rental scam.

She told FOX 13 News that the person who scammed her was offering a condo for rent in Belltown. In actuality, it was listed for sale by a legitimate real estate company.

By the time the woman found out, it was too late.

"It was never his to rent," said Allison Simon. "It's for sale by the real estate company Windmere."

FOX 13 checked, and the listed property Allison was interested in is in fact listed for sale. Windmere Real Estate has the 680-square foot condo listed for sale at $489,000. The broker listed has been alerted about the situation.

As for the bogus ad posted to Craigslist, it was flagged and has since been taken down.

Allison contacted the site after realizing she'd been swindled.

"There are scammers out there," she warned. "Don't ever wire your money to anyone out there."

Allison told FOX 13 all conversations about the rental were done through email, something experts say could be a red flag.

"I pity this man," she said. "For an individual to sit down and think about how they can con or rob someone just makes me upset."

She said the apartment was supposed to be for her disabled son, but now she's having to start the search all over again.

When apartment hunting, keep an eye out for these red flags:

Rent is unusually low and/or the property has great amenities

Listing has many spelling or grammar errors

An individual asks for payment before you tour the property or sign a lease

An individual asks for your bank account number, social security number or a six-digit confirmation code

An individual's email address does not seem like a person’s name (this may mean their email account was auto-generated, a preferred method for scammers as it is harder to trace)

An identical property is listed in other cities

How to spot and avoid rental scams:

Verify the details. Look for the property owner’s name, phone number and email address online. If possible, drive by the address to confirm the photos in the listing match the real-life property

Search online for similar properties to get an idea of common rental prices and amenities in the area where you’re shopping.

Visit the property in person before paying any money, providing personal information or signing a lease. If the owner refuses to allow you to tour the property, be wary.

Don’t pay a stranger with a cash transfer app. Many scammers now ask for payments through peer-to-peer apps.

Know your rights. Read the lease carefully before signing and discuss any unclear points with the property owner. The lease should tell you how much your rent will be, for how long and what maintenance services your landlord provides.

Report scams. If you think you’re the victim of a rental scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker

