Suspected DUI driver crashes into WA State Patrol's 'Drive Sober' sign

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after crashing into the Washington State Patrol's (WSP) Bremerton District Office in Kitsap County, according to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.

The suspect, who was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation after the incident, ironically crashed their vehicle beneath a WSP sign that read: "Buckle Up. Pay Attention. Slow Down. Drive Sober."

A car crashed into a state patrol office in Bremerton, Washington. (Washington State Patrol (WSP))

Trooper Weatherwax reported the event on her official X account, noting that the collision occurred Monday night. She wrote, "#KitsapCounty: Last night a driver ran into our Bremerton District Office. The driver was arrested for DUI, and was admitted to the hospital for a medical evaluation."

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a leading cause of traffic-related fatalities and injuries. WSP and local law enforcement agencies frequently remind the public that choosing to drive while impaired can have severe and potentially life-threatening consequences.

Authorities recommend planning a safe way home before partaking in any activities involving alcohol. This can include designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or ride-sharing services. For those hosting events, it's important to offer non-alcoholic beverages and to make sure guests have a safe way to get home.

If anyone suspects a driver is under the influence, they are encouraged to call 911 and provide as much detail as possible, including the vehicle description, location, and direction of travel.

Stay safe on the road and remember: if you feel different, you drive different. Drive sober or get pulled over.

