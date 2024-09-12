River otter pulls young child into WA water, attacks family at marina

A young child was pulled into the water by a river otter Thursday morning while walking on the dock at Bremerton Marina in Kitsap County.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reported that at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, officers were alerted to the incident after the victim's mother called for help. She told officials that the otter dragged the child under the water. The child managed to resurface, and the mother rescued the child from the water, but the otter continued to attack and bit her. As the family retreated, the otter pursued them.

The child suffered bites and scratches to the head, face and legs, and was subsequently treated at a hospital in Silverdale.

File image of a river otter. (WDFW)

WDFW Sergeant Ken Balazs commended the mother for her swift response and the child's resilience.

"We are grateful the victim only sustained minor injuries," said Balazs. He also expressed gratitude towards the Port of Bremerton for their rapid coordination and communication with marina patrons.

Following the attack, WDFW enlisted the help of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services to capture and humanely euthanize the river otters from the marina for testing, including assessments for possible rabies infection, at the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab.

River otters, native to Washington, inhabit various water bodies and are known for their aquatic lifestyle. They are known as furbearers, a designation for game species that can be legally trapped. While river otter encounters with humans are infrequent, there have been six reported incidents in the state over the past ten years. The animals can be defensive of their territory and display unpredictable behavior.

The WDFW is committed to ensuring public safety and managing the state's wildlife population responsibly.

