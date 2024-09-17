Bonney Lake, WA middle school threats 'unsubstantiated'

Bonney Lake parents and law enforcement were on alert Tuesday as police investigated, now unsubstantiated, threats to Lakeridge Middle school.

Lakeridge Middle School in Bonney Lake, WA (Source: Lakeridge Middle School SBLSD/Facebook)

The threats were similar to those made to Bonney Lake High School and Mt. View, according to Bonney Lake Police Department.

In response, BLPD says they will increase patrol visibility and presence at Sumner County Schools as their investigation continues.

