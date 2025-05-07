The Brief Surveillance footage from Sea-Tac Airport captures fugitive Sedrick Stevensen escaping custody, running through the terminal and boarding a light rail train. Stevensen, wanted in Kentucky, managed to flee despite being shackled at the wrists and chained at the waist, evading two bounty hunters. Authorities were not notified in advance about the prisoner transfer, and the Port of Seattle emphasized it was not involved in the transport.



New surveillance footage has been released showing the escape of Sedrick Stevensen, a fugitive wanted in Kentucky, from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

What's new:

The video captures Stevensen fleeing from the United Airlines ticket counter, running through the terminal and boarding a light rail train.

The footage, made available by the Port of Seattle Wednesday, provides a detailed view of Stevensen's escape on Sunday morning. Despite being shackled at the wrists and chained at the waist, Stevensen managed to evade two bounty hunters who were escorting him for transport back to Kentucky.

The video shows Stevensen moving through the airport with his hands bound beneath a sweatshirt, pursued by two individuals, one of whom knocked over a bystander during the chase.

What they're saying:

"This is pretty unusual," said Perry Cooper, spokesperson for SEA Airport. "Talking with our folks, we haven’t seen this type of thing before."

Authorities were not notified in advance about the prisoner transfer, which Cooper noted is a common practice.

"It’s not unusual for us to have transfers of this type," he said. "We do not require folks who are doing prisoner transfers to notify us. It’s up to them if they do or don’t."

The Port of Seattle emphasized that it was not involved in the transport and is not responsible for prisoner transfers arranged by outside agencies.

The backstory:

Stevensen, 28, has a history of fleeing custody. He was last seen at the Capitol Hill light rail station in Seattle.

The Bowling Green Police Department in Kentucky confirmed that Stevensen is a convicted felon who failed to appear for a jury trial on charges, including assaulting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and a handgun and attempting to pass counterfeit currency.

"If anyone sees this person, do not try and stop them, that’s not what you’re supposed to do," Cooper said, urging the public to call 911 and provide a location and description if Stevensen is spotted. Sound Transit also asked riders to report sightings to their security hotline.

The distance from the terminal to the light rail platform is approximately 950 feet, according to Cooper. Surveillance footage showed Stevensen fleeing toward the platform, not moving his arms — likely due to the restraints — and heading north.

This is not the first time Stevensen has escaped custody. A news outlet in Tennessee reported he previously fled from law enforcement there a few years ago, only to turn himself back in later.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bowling Green Police Department, Sound Transit, Port of Seattle and Perry Cooper at SEA.

