150 air fuelers at Sea-Tac Airport authorize strike

More than 150 air fuelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport unanimously voted to go on strike against Swissport, a company that provides airport ground services.

Several airlines contract with Swissport to fuel their planes, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

What they're saying:

"This is a highly skilled, high-risk job, and all we’re asking for is fair pay and good benefits," said Parsu Ghimirey, an air fueler and Local 174 shop steward. "Swissport can more than afford what we’re asking. If we end up striking, it’ll be because of management’s greed — plain and simple."

Swissport is the largest provider of ground services in the world and brought in nearly $4.2 billion in revenue last year, according to the Teamsters.

The workers are pushing for better pay, parking, lockers and a chance to wash off jet fuel after their shift.

According to the Teamsters, Swissport is refusing to bargain in good faith.

"We are disappointed beyond words that Swissport would rather welcome a strike that has the potential to inconvenience travelers across the world, instead of bargain in good faith to reach a contract that reaches the very reasonable demands made by this group of 150 hardworking Teamsters," the Teamsters wrote in a press release.

The other side:

Swissport released the following statement in response to the strike:

"As the largest and only unionized fueling operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Swissport is dedicated to providing our employees with fair working conditions and performing the world-class services that our airline partners are accustomed to. Aircraft fueling is a highly competitive business and our customers have options. Despite the economic pressures, Swissport has been negotiating in good faith with Teamsters Local 174 for over a month now and has agreed to most terms. However, the parties have still not reached agreement on some economic terms. Swissport has offered to provide higher wages and better working conditions than its non-union competitors, which would make our team members the highest paid fuelers in the market while ensuring that the operation can continue. Swissport is confident that dialogue will prevail on all the improvements that have been proposed to the collective bargaining agreement, which expired on April 30th, and strongly supports more conversations with the union."

Will the air fuelers' strike cause flight delays or cancellations at SeaTac Airport?

Why you should care:

The Teamsters said this strike would directly impact operations for major airlines, but airport officials said contingency plans are in place. The air fuelers on strike are not employed by the airport itself, and Sea-Tac said it does not expect any major operational disruptions.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a press release by Teamsters Local Union No. 174, Sea-Tac Airport and Swissport.

