Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped police at SEA Airport

A man wanted in Kentucky remains on the run more than 24 hours after escaping from bounty hunters at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Sedrick Stevensen, who has a history of fleeing custody, was last seen Sunday morning at the Capitol Hill light rail station in Seattle.

The Bowling Green, Kentucky Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle that Stevensen is a convicted felon who failed to appear for a jury trial. Charges against him include assaulting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and a handgun, and attempting to pass counterfeit currency.

The 28-year-old was originally arrested in Warren County back in July 2020. He later made bail and was released but never showed up for his day in court.

Timeline:

Fast-forward to May 4, 2025. The convicted felon was being escorted through the airport terminal around 11:00 a.m. by two bounty hunters for transport to Kentucky when he managed to flee — even though he was shackled at the wrists and chained at the waist.

"This is pretty unusual," said Perry Cooper, spokesperson for SEA Airport. "Talking with our folks, we haven’t seen this type of thing before."

Authorities say Stevensen, his hands bound beneath a sweatshirt, ran from the United ticket counter area. Surveillance footage captured him moving through the airport and boarding the light rail, with two people in pursuit — one of whom knocked over a bystander in the process.

According to Cooper, law enforcement was not notified in advance about the prisoner transfer, which is a common practice.

"It’s not unusual for us to have transfers of this type," he said. "We do not require folks who are doing prisoner transfers to notify us. It’s up to them if they do or don’t."

The Port of Seattle said it was not involved in the transport and is not responsible for prisoner transfers arranged by outside agencies.

Big picture view:

This is not the first time Stevensen has escaped custody. A news outlet in Tennessee reported he previously fled from law enforcement there a few years ago. After evading authorities Stevensen reportedly turned himself back in.

Surveillance footage showed him fleeing toward the Sound Transit light rail platform, not moving his arms — likely due to the restraints — and heading north. Cooper said the distance from the terminal to the light rail platform is about 950 feet.

"If anyone sees this person, do not try and stop them, that’s not what you’re supposed to do," Cooper said. He urged the public to call 911 and provide a location and description if Stevensen is spotted.

Sound Transit also asked riders to report sightings to their security hotline.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan.

