First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

The Brief An invasive crab species has been found in Oregon waters. The Chinese Mitten Crab has not previously been spotted in the Pacific Northwest. They are harmful to both wildlife and infrastructure.



Wildlife officials in Oregon have confirmed the presence of a male Chinese mitten crab within their borders. They believe it was either introduced illegally or came over as a larvae through ballast water.

On Apr. 22, the large adult crab was found in the Lower Columbia River near Tongue Point in Oregon. This sits just south of the Washington border.

What does a Chinese mitten crab look like?

These crabs are defined by hairy mitten-like claws, brownish-orange to greenish-brown coloring, having four spines on each side, and a notch between their eyes.

Why you should care:

The Washington Department of Wildlife released a statement with photos about the dangers and warning signs of Chinese mitten crabs. Included in the release was a reminder of past problems with the crustaceans.

"While this is a rare event in Oregon, mitten crabs caused significant infrastructure and ecological damage in and around San Francisco Bay when the population was at its height in the late 1990s."

The crabs have been known to climb over concrete structures up to 13 feet tall, according to the United States Bureau of Reclamation. In large numbers, they may also damage riverbanks, levees, damns, or ditch walls through their burrowing activities.

Chinese mitten crab via USGS (left) and a closer view of one by Erik Hanson at Portland State University (right).

What's next:

Columbia River users are encouraged to keep an eye out for the invasive species. If any are found, WDFW or ODFW should be notified. The two agencies are working together with the NOAA to keep an eye out for any additional spottings.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

