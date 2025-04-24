2025 NFL Draft: Ultimate guide for Seattle Seahawks fans

The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay April 24-26, with coverage available on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, while other top prospects include Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter. Seattle Seahawks fans can access local draft coverage through FOX LOCAL and FOX 13 Seattle, focusing on team needs and potential picks.



The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24, and runs through Saturday, April 26. For the first time in history, Lambeau Field in Green Bay will host the three-day event.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick and are widely expected to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Following Ward, a host of college football’s top talent, including Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Michigan’s Mason Graham, Penn State’s Abdul Carter and LSU’s Will Campbell, are expected to go early in the first round.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft, including top prospects, draft order, viewing options and special coverage for Seattle Seahawks fans.

Where, how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Rounds 2–3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Rounds 4–7: Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes in Spanish

Streaming: ESPN or NFL Network Live

A general view of the stage ahead of the NFL football draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks live 2025 NFL Draft coverage

KJR's 'The Ian Furness Show’

Streaming on FOX LOCAL from1 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT on Thursday and Friday

Washington Sports Wrap with Aaron Levine and Alyssa Charlston, live from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Watch on FOX LOCAL and FOX 13 Seattle at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

Seattle Seahawks 2025 draft picks, strategy

What draft pick are the Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks do not hold a top-10 pick in the first round, but will make multiple selections across the seven-round draft.

Seattle’s exact draft position was determined by their 2024 regular season record and playoff outcome, positioning them in the latter half of Round 1. The full draft order is subject to change due to trades.

How many draft picks do the Seahawks have in 2025?

Seattle enters the 2025 draft with seven total selections. General Manager John Schneider and Head Coach Mike Macdonald are expected to focus on bolstering the offensive and defensive lines, as well as potentially adding depth at linebacker and running back.

Seattle's 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, No. 18 overall

Round 2, No. 50 overall

Round 2, No. 52 overall (from Pittsburgh)

Round 3, No. 82 overall

Round 3, No. 92 overall (from Las Vegas)

Round 4, No. 137 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5, No. 172 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5, No. 175 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 7, No. 223 overall (from Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 234 overall

What do the Seahawks need in the draft?

After finishing with a .500 record and narrowly missing the playoffs, the Seahawks’ key needs are:

Offensive line reinforcements, particularly at guard and center.

Defensive line pass-rushers.

Inside linebacker depth.

Running back support behind Kenneth Walker III.

National storylines, players to watch

Top quarterback prospects

Cam Ward remains the frontrunner to go No. 1 overall to the Titans. The former Miami signal-caller impressed scouts during workouts and individual pro days.

"They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see," Ward said. "At the end of the day, if they want to give me the pick or not, I’m going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I just want to play football."

Other quarterback prospects include Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and players such as Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Riley Leonard (Notre Dame).

Other potential top picks

Travis Hunter (CB/WR, Colorado): One of the few true two-way players in college football.

Abdul Carter (LB, Penn State): Known for his sideline-to-sideline range.

Mason Graham (DL, Michigan): A disruptive interior lineman with All-American potential.

Will Campbell (OL, LSU): Projected to anchor an NFL offensive line for a decade.

Frequently asked questions about the 2025 NFL Draft

Who has the 1st pick in the NFL Draft 2025?

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick after a 2024 season that ended with a league-worst record.

What NFL team has the most draft picks in 2025?

As of Draft week, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each have eleven picks. Seven teams have ten picks, including the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Where is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25, 2026, in Pittsburgh.

Where is the 2027 NFL Draft?

The NFL has not officially announced the host city for the 2027 NFL Draft. Washington, D.C. and Denver are among cities who have submitted bids to host the 2027 draft.

How much does a 4th-round NFL draft pick make?

A fourth-round selection in the NFL typically signs a four-year rookie contract valued at around $4 to $5 million total, depending on the exact pick number.

Are NFL Draft tickets free?

The NFL Draft experience is free and open to the public, but fans must register through the NFL’s OnePass app to access the viewing areas and fan activations.

There are limited ticket options available for fans who want a more premium experience which can cost upwards of $650.

What is the minimum age for the NFL Draft?

Players must be at least three years removed from high school to be eligible for the NFL Draft, generally making the minimum age around 20 to 21 years old.

Can you play in the NFL without going to college?

NFL eligibility rules require players to be three years removed from high school. While nearly all draftees play college football, the league does not require college graduation or even attendance.

Who is the youngest player to ever play in the NFL?

The youngest known player to play in an NFL game was Amobi Okoye, who debuted at age 19 after being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2007.

What’s next for Seahawks fans?

With a full slate of picks and several positions in need of depth, the Seahawks’ 2025 draft strategy will be key in shaping the team’s future. Fans can follow every selection live on local radio, television and digital platforms throughout the weekend.

Stay with FOX 13 Seattle and FOX LOCAL for complete local coverage of the Seahawks’ draft picks, analysis from experts, and interviews with newly selected players.

The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Sports Team, The Associated Press, FOX Sports, the National Football League and the Seattle Seahawks.

