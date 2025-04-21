Gov. Bob Ferguson signs bill restricting armed forces from entering WA

The Brief Gov. Ferguson has signed a new bill into law restricting the access of armed forces from other states. He says this will protect the state's policies and core values. A Tacoma representative sponsored the bill.



Governor Bob Ferguson has signed new legislation empowering Washington to stop out-of-state military forces from entering its borders.

National Guard troops from other states will now need a governor's approval to enter the state, unless ordered by the president.

Gov. Ferguson signs HB1321 with Rep. Mena, the bill's sponsor.

Gov. Ferguson signed House Bill 1321 on Monday. It was inspired by similar laws in states like Idaho, Texas and Montana.

What they're saying:

"We welcome collaboration with National Guard forces when warranted, but only with our permission," Governor Ferguson said. "We cannot have armed forces come into our state to enforce policies that are against our core values. I appreciated Rep. Mena’s leadership in bringing this important legislation to my desk."

The bill was sponsored by Representative Sharlett Mena, a Democrat out of Tacoma.

"This law ensures that Washington — not other states — decides what happens in our communities," said Rep. Mena. "It protects us from unauthorized and unaccountable military actions."

Dig deeper:

National Guard troops are not restricted from supporting disaster response and recovery relief efforts, according to the governor's office.

Included in the bill was also an emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the governor's office.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.