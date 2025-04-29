The Brief Viral social media posts falsely claim Seattle ports are "dead." Port officials report a 20% increase in cargo traffic this year. Tariffs could impact future imports, especially clothing and shoes; and consumers may begin to feel the effects during the 2025 holiday shopping season if trade issues persist.



Viral TikTok videos and Facebook posts claiming the Port of Seattle is "effectively dead" are spreading fast — but port officials say the rumors aren’t true.

The claims, which show videos of empty-looking docks and container yards, have reached tens of thousands of viewers across social platforms. One widely shared video falsely states, "Not a single international cargo ship in the port of Seattle."

Viral social media posts falsely claim Seattle ports are "dead." (FOX 13 Seattle)

Port traffic has increased, not declined

By the numbers:

Despite what the videos show, the latest shipping data from the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) tells a different story.

The NWSA, which represents the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma, reports nearly a 20% increase in domestic and international container volume over the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

In the past month alone, the Port of Seattle saw a 7% increase in cargo volume, the NWSA confirmed.

As of Monday, three ships were docked in Seattle and three in Tacoma, and more than 30 international vessels are scheduled to arrive at the ports in the next two weeks.

Concerns over tariffs still loom

Dig deeper:

While port traffic is healthy now, local officials say they are bracing for economic ripple effects from recently announced U.S. tariffs.

In a statement, the Port of Seattle said it expects the tariffs could "cause job loss and economic harm," warning that higher costs and supply chain disruptions may be on the horizon.

The Port of Seattle in Seattle, Wash., is one of the Pacific Northwest's leading economic engines. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Commissioner urges calm, not panic

What they're saying:

Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins urged the public not to overreact to viral rumors or trade tensions.

"The sooner we can resolve this [trade war], the better, but I also want people to take a deep breath and know that our supply chain will continue, that we have a diverse global economy," Calkins said. "There is no reason to panic." — Ryan Calkins, Port of Seattle commissioner

According to Calkins, fashion goods such as clothing and shoes could be the most impacted by the tariffs.

He tells FOX 13 Seattle the trade war may also cause major issues for the 2025 holiday shopping season.

For updates on cargo schedules and port operations, visit nwsalogs.com.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Port of Seattle, Northwest Seaport Alliance and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

