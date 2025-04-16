Trump tariffs have exporters pulling goods from Seattle ports, officials say

The Brief Washington exporters are retrieving goods due to closed Chinese markets, impacting the wine industry; Senator Cantwell advocates for more congressional oversight on trade policies. Local port officials worry about declining activity affecting 58,000 jobs, while Cantwell sees potential in Boeing's new CEO to boost U.S. aircraft competitiveness.



The Washington Seaport Alliance reports exporters are pulling containers of goods out of local terminals and bringing them home due to canceled sales. At the Port of Seattle Tuesday, officials warned that even with some tariffs on pause, exporters are desperately trying to find new buyers now that Chinese markets are "effectively closed."

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee addressed the press during her visit to the waterfront. She recalled the impact of tariffs imposed during the last Trump administration, specifically on the state’s apple industry, and said similar effects are once again being felt—this time threatening the local wine economy. Cantwell shared she lobbied with British Columbia officials to get more Washington wines on shelves up north.

"So now to think we’re at this point where Washington wine isn’t even going to be on those important store shelves is such a tremendous loss – nonsensical at a time when we should be doing more to increase our opportunities," said Cantwell.

The senator also promoted the bipartisan Trade Review Act of 2025, she co-sponsored with Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, arguing that Congress should have a greater role in reviewing trade policies. She also pointed to her advocacy for the CHIPS and Science Act, saying lawmakers speaking out has helped soften some of the tariffs’ effects.

"Being one of the most trade-dependent states in the United States, we’ve always been concerned about the impact to manufacturing, particularly aviation," Cantwell said. "There is a market now for 40,000 planes."

Cantwell also expressed optimism about Boeing’s new CEO, saying the leadership change could improve the competitiveness of U.S. aircraft in global markets, but she cautioned that the U.S. must not fall behind as new trade alliances form.

John McCarthy, co-chair of the Northwest Seaport Alliance and Port of Tacoma commissioner, is concerned about a downturn in activity in Puget Sound. He shared in 2024, nearly 338,000 automobiles passed through Tacoma —up from 162,000 in 2021—and auto parts ranked as the second largest import commodity.

Sam Cho, Seattle Port Commissioner, highlighted the broader stakes, noting that cargo activity supports roughly 58,000 family wage jobs in the region.

"When these relationships deteriorate so do the jobs that support that trade," said Cho.

