Seattle cruise season sets sail with record-breaking demand, big economic impact

The Brief With nearly 2 million passengers expected, 2025 will likely mark another record-setting season for the Seattle cruise industry. The travel experiences are also projected to bring in millions for the local economy, as many are eager to explore the Emerald City’s top attractions.



Nearly two million cruise passengers are expected to pass through Seattle over the next five months, marking what is projected to be another record-setting season for the Emerald City’s cruise industry.

By the numbers:

Holland America’s Koningsdam was bustling this week with more than 2,600 passengers aboard—each cabin sold out, and the next few sailings to Alaska already booked solid.

Gage Griffin, Cruise and Travel Director for Holland America, tells FOX 13 the industry’s rebound since the pandemic has been dramatic.

"People couldn’t cruise for a few years so they’re trying to make up for lost time," said Griffin.

The economic impact of cruise tourism in Seattle is just as expansive as the ships themselves. Holland America alone expects to run 43 voyages from the city this season, each contributing roughly $250,000 to the local economy.

"When they’re here in Seattle, that’s 88,000 people coming through the area, and each time we have a ship here," said Jeanine Takala, Holland America Public Relations.

Related article

The Port of Seattle reports that nearly 300 ships will dock in the city over the course of the season. Holland America is just one part of that boom, representing roughly a sixth of all sailings.

"Every single voyage brings about a quarter of a million dollars," Takala added.

Passengers aren’t just spending money onboard. Many are eager to explore Seattle’s top attractions before heading north.

"People are really trying to plan out what they’re doing on the ship and also in the ports," said Griffin. "Going into restaurants, going to the Space Needle, going to the market, going to Starbucks."

More cruise lines are eyeing Seattle as well. Starting in June, Holland America’s sister line, Cunard, will begin an 11-sailing schedule to Alaska. By spring 2026, MSC and Virgin Voyages will also make Seattle their homeport.

"Bookings are going further and further out — we’re having some of the best quarters we’ve had," Takala said.

The Source: Information in this story is from Holland America, the Port of Seattle and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing 737 reportedly rejected overseas, FOX 13 finds matching jet in Seattle

China retaliates against Trump's tariffs

Gov. Bob Ferguson signs bill restricting armed forces from entering WA

Fast Ferry cuts loom as Washington faces budget crisis

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation