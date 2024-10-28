Port of Seattle marks major green milestone as cruise season ends

As the 2024 cruise season officially comes to a close in Seattle, city and port officials marked a significant milestone — the full electrification of all three cruise terminals.

The Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewell departed from Pier 66 today, capping a busy season that saw 276 cruise ship calls and 1.75 million passengers. Port of Seattle officials anticipate nearly 2 million passengers for the upcoming season in 2025.

Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman highlighted the wrap of the season and the city’s achievement in clean energy. The $44 million shore power project allows docked ships to plug into electricity, significantly cutting emissions. This project was originally planned for completion by 2030, placing Seattle seven years ahead of schedule.

"We are now really a global leader in reducing the emissions from cruise ships while they’re at the dock," Felleman said.

Officials estimate that if every ship connected to shore power last year, it would have prevented 11,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases and 300 metric tons of particulate matter from being emitted into the air.

"The average traveler that’s coming to see Alaska is a little more environmentally focused than folks who might be going on a booze cruise to the Caribbean," Felleman said.

While not all cruise ships are currently equipped to connect to shore power, the Port has set a 2027 deadline requiring compliant ships to dock, making it a standard for vessels entering Seattle.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

'Incendiary devices' used to set ballot boxes on fire in WA, OR

Seattle street takeover near T-Mobile Park leads to fireworks attack on police

WA nears energy crisis as Amazon funds nuclear reactors, sparking controversy

Pierce Co. Sheriff race: Longtime employee vs. former Seattle cop

Highland Park homicide suspect turns himself in to Seattle police

Detectives seek public's help in solving 2022 Olympia, WA homicide

Boeing looking to raise up to $19B in offering amid ongoing strike

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.