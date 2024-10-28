Highland Park homicide suspect turns himself in to Seattle police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for a homicide in Highland Park earlier this month.

Police announced he turned himself in at Seattle Police Department Headquarters downtown on October 25.

(File / FOX 13)

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest originally fled the scene.

Authorities have been looking for the man since.

