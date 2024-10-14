Seattle police investigate Highland Park homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department said at about 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Southwest Kenyon Street and Detroit Avenue Southwest in the Highland Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and provided aid but despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect(s) fled the area and no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has any information, is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

