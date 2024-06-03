Two cruise ships are currently stuck in the middle of Elliott Bay, anchored amid strong winds across the Puget Sound.

The ships, specifically the Quantum of the Seas and the Carnival Spirit, are waiting out the winds until it is safe enough to dock at Pier 91.

The Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas can hold 4,800 passengers, and the Carnival Spirit has a capacity of 2,540, meaning around 7,000 people could be stranded on Elliott Bay right now.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew on the way to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

