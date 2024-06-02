Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers arrested a motorcyclist that stopped for gas after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop at 141 mph on Friday.

According to WSP, a trooper originally tried pulling over the motorcyclist on State Route 167 near 15th St. SW in Auburn, but the driver fled.

As troopers began the pursuit, a WSP aircraft followed the motorcyclist from above. At one point, troopers say the motorcycle reached a speed of 141 mph.

The motorcyclist eventually stopped at a gas station, and the aircraft relayed the suspect's location to troopers on the ground.

WSP arrested the driver for felony eluding as their motorcycle was parked at a pump.

"Can't outrun the plane!" added WSP Trooper Rick Johnson in a social media post.

