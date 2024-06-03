Tree falls into power lines, burns down Western WA home

A home in Lake Stevens, Washington burned down after a tree fell onto power lines and then a house.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, multiple trees and power lines were down in their fire district.

Video from the 13000 block of 44th St. NE in Lake Stevens showed what remained of a home. Officials said the fire was fully involved when they arrived.

No further details were immediately known, but authorities said more information would be provided soon.

A late-spring windstorm struck early Monday morning. Tens of thousands of customers in Western Washington woke up without power.

Some schools were also delayed or closed due to the power outages.

